FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals-loving homes in our community, and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Hank from the Big Paws of the Ozarks.

Hank is a six-year old mastiff mix and has been in the rescue for 321 days. He was pulled from a hoarding situation with some other dogs and he is the last one to be adopted from that situation.

“He absolutely loves easy, leisurely walks, loves cuddling on the couch, loves sunbathing and definitely loves some treatos. Hank is definitely pretty calm, pretty lazy”, said Matt Newton, Director of Training at the Big Paws of the Ozarks.

For more information in adopting this happy boy Hank, please submit an adoption application on their website.