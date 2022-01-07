Purina Presents: Meet Hannah in Pet of the Week

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community. This week, we’d like to introduce you Hannah from Springdale Animal Services.

Hannah is around 1-2 years old and is a shepherd mix. She’s been at the shelter since October of last year and is very smart and very sweet.

It may take Hannah a minute to warm up to new people, but when she does, she is full of love and excitement.

The shepherd is one of the shelter’s longest serving residents, but her adoption fee is covered, and she is ready to find a forever home.

You can come visit Hannah and maybe take her home Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays at the shelter, located at 1549 Don Tyson Pkwy.

Give them a call at 479-750-8166.