CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding caring homes for animals in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Happy from the Centerton Animal Shelter.

Happy is about four years old—past the puppy stage but still young enough to want to play and run. He has some training and he is great on the leash.

Those at the Centerton Animal Shelter say that this heeler mix is very sweet and he loves cuddles and belly rubs. He loves hugs and all sorts of attention.

They describe him as initially being very energetic and excited when he meets new friends, whether they have two legs or four. But then he calms down.

He also loves to play, including fetch, and he loves just playing around. When it’s time to calm down, Happy will curl up in your lap.

If you are interested in meeting Happy, please call the Centerton Animal Shelter at 479-795-0078 to set up an appointment.