FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community, and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Harley Quinn with the Fayetteville Animal Services.

Harley Quinn is our Pet of the Week sponsored by Purina.

She is about three years old and came in about five weeks ago according to shelter attendant Audra Cattaneo.

If you’re interested in adopting Harley Quinn, visit the shelter’s website or give them a call at 479-444-3456 to fill out an application and see if he is a good fit!