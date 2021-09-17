Purina Presents: Meet Harper in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community, and today we’re excited to introduce you to a sweet dog from Fayetteville Animal Services — meet Harper in Pet of the Week!

Harper is a two-year-old dog, and staff say she’s one of the shelter’s longest residents. Unfortunately, they say she doesn’t get along with cats or dogs inside the home, but she loves people, and that’s all she wants to do — meet new people, go on adventures, run, and chase the tennis ball.

Any home with children ages 10 & up, without any other pets, would be perfect for Harper.

She definitely needs a home with a fenced-in backyard, and she’d be perfect for someone with an active lifestyle who enjoys running, hiking, or taking walks!

If you’re interested in Harper, call Fayetteville Animal Services at (479) 444-3456 or click here to fill out an adoption application.