FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community. This week, we’d like to introduce you to Hulk and Sissy from the Humane Society of the Ozarks.

Hulk is a male Weimaraner and Sissy is a female. Both are good with other dogs, however, it may be best if they don’t go to a home with other dogs.

They love human companionship, have all their shots and are spayed and neutered.

The shelter says the two do not have to go together but if someone is willing to take both of them their life would see double the happiness.

Weimaraners are very loyal companions as they love their humans very much. The breed also tends to have lots of energy, but the humane society says these two don’t.

Hulk and Sissy just love to hang out and would make great pets.

If you’re interested in one or both of these loving dogs, contact the shelter at 479-444-7387.