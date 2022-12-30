BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community. This week, we’d like to introduce you to Jackie from Humane Society of the Ozarks.

Jackie is a labrador mix and is around two and a half years old, weighing around 45 pounds. She loves to get out and walk, making a great hiking buddy.

She loves people, and has the energy to match it, but is not overwhelming as she is calm and docile.

Jackie is ready to go to a new home as she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped.

If you’re looking to take sweet Jackie home, she is available for adoption. The shelter requires you to fill out an application online.