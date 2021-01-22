Purina Presents: Meet Jasmine in Pet of the Week

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes, and today we have a beautiful dog for you to meet at the Springdale Animal Services — meet Jasmine in Pet of the Week!

Jasmine went in to the shelter after her owner died. She’s now been at Springdale Animal Services longer than almost any other resident.

Jasmine lived with three other dogs in her previous house, and she tends to like other dogs with a similar energy level to hers. She can be a little selective at times, and shelter staff wouldn’t recommend her to a family with cats.

However, Jasmine really loves every person that she meets, and she’s a big fan of kids.

She’s a larger girl, probably around 70 pounds and muscular. She is very active and would like a family that would take her adventuring.

Jasmine is spayed, heartworm negative, and up-to-date on all of her vaccinations.

Her adoption fee has been sponsored, so she’s free to go to an approved home!

To learn more about how to adopt Jasmine, call (479) 750-8166 or email ckremer@springdalear.gov.