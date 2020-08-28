Purina Presents: Meet Jellybean in Pet of the Week

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Today, we want to introduce you to a sweet pup looking to head home with you just in time for the weekend.

Meet Jellybean from the Springdale Animal Shelter in this week’s Purina sponsored segment Pet of the Week.

Jellybean, she is a very, very sweet girl that’s actually just come into the shelter this week. She’ll be there on Saturday, and available for adoption at that time.

In the meantime, the shelter is looking to find her a family because she is just the sweetest dog.

She is a girthy girl at about 50 pounds, she’s not a very large dog, she’s two to three years old and she just loves everybody that she’s met here.

The shelter has not had the chance to try her out with K9 pals or feline friends but cannot imagine her not loving everyone she meets so she’ll be available for adoption on Saturday.

You can contact the shelter at 479-750-8166.