Purina Presents: Meet Jenny in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Meet this sweet little kitten at the Washington County Animal Shelter.

Jenny is this week’s Purina sponsored Pet of the Week.

Jenny is only 11 weeks old and is looking for her home! As she’s just a domestic short hair, she’s all black, and she does have a little bit of weight that’s in her chest.

For the adoption process, go online, fill out the application and then send it in. Once approved the shelter would give them a call and then set up a meeting if they wanted to or just set up a time for them to come and pick her up.

Before she leaves, she’ll be spayed, however, she is microchipped. Her boosters, flea, and tick, she’ll be all vetted and ready to go!