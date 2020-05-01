Purina Presents: Meet Jenny in Pet of the Week

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Today, we are introducing you to a dog from the Springdale Animal Shelter.

Meet Jenny in this week’s Purina sponsored segment Pet of the Week.

Jenny is around five months old and has been at the shelter for a couple of weeks. She is available for adoption right now and would love to meet a new family.

She will come home with a spay voucher as well, to make sure that she gets spayed whenever she is appropriately aged.

Puppies are wonderful to have, they are a lot of fun, they just don’t know anything yet. So training is very important.

The shelter recommends crate training and obviously housebreaking. She is all puppy and very energetic but seems to love everyone she meets.