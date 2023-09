CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals-loving homes in our community, and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Jerry from the Centerton Animal Shelter.

Jerry is a handsome two-year-old terrier mix who loves playing with toys. Jerry has been in the shelter for a little more than 317 days. He loves running around and playing with other dogs.

Watch the video above to learn more about him.

For more information on adopting Jerry or other dogs, visit here.