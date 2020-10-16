Purina Presents: Meet Jerry in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes, and today we’re introducing you to a dog from the Fayetteville Animal Shelter — meet Jerry in Pet of the Week!

Jerry is a ten-and-a-half-month old mix breed dog who found his way to the shelter with his brother, Ben, after they were picked up at the local Walmart.

He’s can be a little shy, but he’s very sweet and playful. Shelter staff say they think Jerry would do really well in a home with another dog to play with, and he’d probably be pretty interested in a cat as long as they’re introduced slowly.

He can be pretty timid, but once he loves you, he’s your best friend, and he wants to be right next to you all the time.

Jerry is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and ready to find his forever home!

You can contact Fayetteville Animal Services at (479) 444-3456.

