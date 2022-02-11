CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community. This week, we’d like to introduce you to Jimmy from Centerton Animal Services in Northwest Arkansas.

Jimmy is a shepherd/husky-mix and has been with the shelter since November, although he hasn’t garnered much interest.

He is very loving and loves to play, especially with his stuffed cow, the shelter says.

They think he would be a great fit for someone with a family, including children as he loves attention and seeks it all the time. A backyard would be good, too.

The shelter said he gets pretty lonely at the shelter sometimes, so he is ready to find a forever home and people to play with.

Jimmy is about 40-45 pounds and is a good size if someone is looking for a bigger dog but not too big.

If you’re interested in Jimmy, come see him at Centerton Animal Services from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays.