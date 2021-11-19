Purina Presents: Meet Joe in Pet of the Week

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —We love finding animals loving homes in our local community.

This week, we’re excited to introduce you to Joe from Springdale Animal Services.

Joe is around 8 months old and was originally running loose in an area in Springdale and was out on his own for a few months. He was trapped and picked up and is just the sweetest little guy.

He can be a little timid at the first meeting and he always doesn’t show well in his kennel because he barks a lot, but when he’s out, he just wants to be in your lap and in your face.

Joe is incredibly sweet and at only 8 months old, this guy is incredibly smart and really easy to train. He gets along with some other dogs with slow introductions, so a meet and greet with your pet is a must.

Joe has been with the shelter since the beginning of October and his adoption fee is totally sponsored. He’s been neutered, he’s up to date on vaccines, he’s microchipped and he’s heartworm negative.

If you’re interested in adopting Joe, call the shelter at 479-750-8166 or stop by the new location at 1549 Don Tyson Parkway.