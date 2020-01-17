Purina Presents: Meet John-John and Otis in Pet of the Week

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA) — We love helping animals find their forever homes, and this week we have a pair of pups coming to you from the Centerton Animal Shelter.

Meet John-John and Otis!

John-John is a mix of all kinds.

He’s got some heeler markings on his legs and chest. Overall, he’s just a sweet, lovable pet.

John-John loves to play, and they’re working with him on jumping and staying down.

He would be a very sweet, loving, affectionate guy, and he’s looking for his perfect home!

We’re also featuring Otis this week! He’s a senior chocolate lab, but the exact age is uncertain because he hasn’t gone to get fixed yet.

When he does, he’ll also get his rabies shot and his distemper/parvo.

He’s done well with several other dogs at the shelter, and even though he looks like he’s older, he still has quite a bit of pep in his step. He likes to hop around a play, and he would likely do well with kids.

As long as he has a cuddle buddy and someone to play with, Otis will be a happy guy.

