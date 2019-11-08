Purina Presents: Meet Johnny in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — We have a sweet pup looking for his forever home at Humane Society of the Ozarks.

Meet Johnny in this week’s Purina sponsored Pet of the Week.

Johnny has been at the shelter for about two weeks now. The shelter picked him up from out of a shelter in northeast Arkansas but he was originally picked up as a stray.

He’s about a year old and he’s very very sweet. He would need some exercise at least once a day, a walk something like that. He does get along great with kids. He would go best in a family with other dogs or possibly without other dogs as long as you can give him enough attention.

Johnny is very playful and nice. I think he is going to be really obedient and would be fine in an apartment.

He could just lay on the couch all day if you would let him or in the bed. The shelter got him neutered and he’s up to date on all of his shots so he is available for adoption right about now.