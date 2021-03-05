Purina Presents: Meet Kenny in Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We introduce you to a dog from the Springdale Animal Shelter. Meet Kenny in this week’s Pet of the Week.

Kenny is between one and two years old. He’s a pit lab mix. He’s an extremely friendly guy, he does have a lot of energy and would like an active family to take him to obedience class, adventures out on the river this summer.

He’s very friendly, he does seem to like other dogs but it’s recommended doing a meet and greet with your current pet to make sure everybody gets along. He would really like to have some older kids to play around with, might be a little over exuberant for younger children.

His adoption fee is sponsored and he’s ready to go home today.

For more information on Kenny and how to adopt, visit his Pet Finder page or contact the Springdale Animal Shelter at 479-750-8166

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers