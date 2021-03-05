Purina Presents: Meet Kenny in Pet of the Week

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We introduce you to a dog from the Springdale Animal Shelter. Meet Kenny in this week’s Pet of the Week.

Kenny is between one and two years old. He’s a pit lab mix. He’s an extremely friendly guy, he does have a lot of energy and would like an active family to take him to obedience class, adventures out on the river this summer.

He’s very friendly, he does seem to like other dogs but it’s recommended doing a meet and greet with your current pet to make sure everybody gets along. He would really like to have some older kids to play around with, might be a little over exuberant for younger children.

His adoption fee is sponsored and he’s ready to go home today.

For more information on Kenny and how to adopt, visit his Pet Finder page or contact the Springdale Animal Shelter at 479-750-8166