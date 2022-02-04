FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community. This week, we’d like to introduce you to Khaleesi, from Fayetteville Animal Services.

“Leesi” came to the shelter on Dec. 17 after her owner died. The shelter said it took her a few days to warm up but now she is ready to find her forever home.

She is a standard-mix breed and a little over 2 years old. She is very smart and agile, as she loves playing with toys and fetch in the yard.

Khaleesi can be a bit stubborn, the shelter says, but loves going on walks and playing with you.

If you’re interested in Khaleesi, you can fill out an application online and then after you’re approved, you will be able to come meet her and make sure it is a good fit.