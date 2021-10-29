Purina Presents: Meet Koby in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our local community.

This week, we’re excited to introduce you to Koby from the Lester C. Howick animal shelter in Fayetteville.

Koby is a two-year-old pit mix who is very sweet and calm. He also has energy of course so if you want to take him on walks, he would love it. He was microchipped and has all of his information.

He is very young so he would do best with a house with a yard. He should do well in an apartment but a dog his size and age would really benefit from constant activity.

He’s neutered, fully vaccinated and he’s also free to adopt because he’s sponsored by Blue Buffalo. You can go on the Facebook page or petfinder.com and there’s application links on there or you can come in and fill out an application.