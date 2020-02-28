Purina Presents: Meet Koda in Pet of the Week

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — We’ve got a beautiful labradoodle to feature in today’s Purina Pet of the Week — meet Koda at the Humane Society of the Ozarks!

Koda is only about 11 months old and was surrendered to the shelter. He still needs some training because he spent a lot of time in a crate, and didn’t receive much house training, but he’s very smart and only needs someone who knows what they’re doing.

Someone with a backyard would be preferable. He loves other dogs and toys, and people once he gets to know you. He can be a bit shy at first.

If you want to adopt Koda, you can fill out an application at https://hsozarks.org/ and tell them you are interested.

