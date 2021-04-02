Purina Presents: Meet Lady Amalthea in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community, and today we’re introducing you to a special dog at the Fayetteville Animal Shelter — meet Lady Amalthea in Pet of the Week!

Lady Almathea is about three years old, and staff at the shelter say she’s super sweet and loves to play catch.

One thing that makes Lady unique is that she has a little bit of a lump on her head caused by scar tissue. Shelter staff say the lump isn’t cancerous, and it doesn’t seem to bother her at all.

In fact, they named her Lady Amalthea after a character in the fantasy novel/film The Last Unicorn, because they always say that’s where her unicorn horn used to be.

Lady is house-trained and loves belly and chest rubs. Staff say she does well with other dogs but, at the end of the day, definitely prefers people.

She loves interacting with people, playing chase, and getting all the attention she can get, they say.

For more information on how you can adopt Lady Amalthea, click here, or call (479) 444-3456.