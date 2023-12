BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community, and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Laney from Best Friends Animal Society in Bentonville.

Laney is about a year old and was a recent intake from a shelter. She loves to play with other dogs and has been in playgroups.

For more information on Laney and all of the other adoptable pets, click here.