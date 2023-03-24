FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Laura from Big Paws of the Ozarks.

Laura is a three-year-old pitbull who is kennel trained, potty trained, and great in the house according to Director of Training Matt Newton.

“As you can see, she is the sweetest house hippo there ever was,” Newton said. “She is snuggly. She loves to play. She loves to eat. She loves food. She loves walks.”

Laura was brought into Big Paws after she was viciously attacked by people, Newton said. She has had an incredible recovery. She does well with kids, adults, dogs and cats, he said.

Interested in providing a new home for Laura? Visit bigpawsozarks.org and fill out an application.