Purina Presents: Meet Lavern and Shirley in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s Christmas so why not expand your family with these two sweet pups from the Humane Society of the Ozarks.

Meet Lavern and Shirley! They are Saint Bernard mixes.

They are 14 weeks old. These pups are good with other dogs, cats, and children.

They are a little unsocialized so new things might scare them just a little bit. But they are quick to learn.

The Arkansas rescue is covered in their adoption fee that will include all their puppy shots and they are spayed.

They have been to the vet once and are on their heartworm prevention.