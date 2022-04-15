SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Lawrence from the Springdale Animal Shelter.

Lawrence is around two years old and has been with the shelter since 2021. He is a staff and volunteer favorite as he is considered laid back and has goals of only lying in your lap or rolling around in the grass.

The shelter says his biggest issue is that he does not really get along well with other dogs or cats so he is recommended for a home where he will be the only companion.

Lawrence’s adoption fee has been sponsored so he is ready to go home to a loving owner for free.

If you’re interested in Lawrence, stop by the shelter at 1549 E Don Tyson Parkway Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, or give them a call at 479-750-8166.