BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Levi from Best Friends Animal Society NWA.

Levi’s breed is a “100% good dog,” said Senior Marketing Specialist Linda DeBerry said. He is adorable, she said.

He is very enthusiastic to see people and will run toward you with a funny sideways lope. You can tell how he feels with his expressive ears, DeBerry said.

Don’t be tricked by the scars on his face, his unknown past has not broken his spirit. DeBerry said he loves to meet new people and does well walking in public such as at First Friday events.

After some good running around he will be ready for a nap. If you are interested in adopting him, you can visit Best Friends Animal Society NWA in Bentonville.

