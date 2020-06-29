Purina Presents: Meet Luka and Carl in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We’ve got two sweet pups looking for their forever home.

Meet Luka and Carl in this week’s Purina sponsored segment Pet of the Week.

Luka is an adoptable dog that’s available through the Humane Society of the Ozarks. He’s about two to three years old and is a great Pyrenees-lab mix. He is very good with dogs, cats, kids. He is really the perfect dog.

Luka is crate trained, house trained and is an awesome boy that loves to play. So he will make a great pet companion for anybody that’s searching for the perfect dog.

He is fully neutered and up to date on vaccines.

Carl is also available through the Humane Society of the Ozarks as well. He is a Shepard mix. He does really really good with other dogs, he does good with cats, good with people, children.

Carl is crate trained, housebroken and potty trained.

He is fully vaccinated and ready to go.

Carl and Luka are not needing to be adopted together, they’re not even related in any way, shape, or form. They are just two dogs that are looking for forever homes.

All adoption applications are located on the website.