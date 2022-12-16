SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Mac from the Springdale Animal Shelter.

Mac is about eight months old and has spent half his life at the shelter. He is an extremely sweet and social dog, according to the shelter. He is still a puppy, so the shelter advises prospective owners to expect the usual challenges that come with that, including a little bit of unwanted chewing.

Mac seems to get along great with cats and other dogs, and a shelter representative said that she thinks he would do well with children of any age as long as they can handle a little bit of Mac’s youthful energy. But despite still being a puppy, he was described as “pretty chill” and “pretty laid back” for his age.

Mac’s adoption fee has been completely sponsored. If you are interested in meeting him, you are welcome to visit him anytime. The Springdale Animal Shelter is open from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The shelter is located at 1549 E. Don Tyson Parkway in Springdale. You can see other animals available to adopt there on the shelter’s Facebook page.