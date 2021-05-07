Purina Presents: Meet Mack Daddy in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community, and today we’re introducing you to a dog from the Washington County Animal Shelter in Fayetteville — meet Mack Daddy in Pet of the Week!

Mack Daddy is a two-year-old bulldog-boxer mix (with a question mark, staff say, as they’re not quite sure), and he was picked up as a stray in Washington County.

He’s been at the shelter a few weeks now, and staff there say he just loves to sit near you and be petted, and he gets along with the other dogs. They say he has a mellow disposition until he gets excited about something, and then he’s very, very energetic.

Mack Daddy has good manners. Staff say when he takes a treat from you he’s very gentle, and he doesn’t pull on a leash on walks.

He weighs about 85 pounds, and he’s actually a little underweight, so he’s probably going to get a little bigger.

He will be neutered and he’s up-to-date on all his vaccines and heartworm prevention. He’ll also come microchipped.

To learn more about adopting Mack Daddy, contact the shelter at (479) 695-3450