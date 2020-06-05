Purina Presents: Meet Magellan in Pet of the Week

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals their forever homes, and this morning we’re introducing you to a dog from the Rogers Humane Society — meet Magellan in this week’s Purina Pet of the Week.

Magellan is a male Anatolian Shepherd-husky mix, and he’s about nine-months-old.

He’s fully-vetted and a great dog who loves to play. Staff at the shelter say he’d be a great dog for someone who wanted to run, hike, and things like that. He wouldn’t be a good apartment dog, because he needs a little more exercise than that.

At dog parks, he sometimes has more energy than the other dogs around him. He’d be best with someone with a yard or somewhere he can stretch his legs.

Staff say Magellan is good with small kids, adults, anything — he’s just a good dog.

Magellan’s waiting to meet you now at the Rogers Humane Society. You can call the shelter at (479) 636-3703.