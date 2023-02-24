BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Margaret from Best Friends Animal Society in Bentonville.

Margaret is a brindle mix and has a great personality. The shelter says she will do just about anything for a treat, including going on hikes, which she reportedly loves to do!

The shelter says she is great with other dogs and loves to play, especially run.

Margaret is in foster care and ready to find her forever home. If you’re interested in meeting her, send an email to adoptnwa@bestfriends.org to set up a meet and greet.