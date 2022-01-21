Purina Presents: Meet Mario in Pet of the Week

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community. This week, we’d like to introduce you to Mario, from Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Bentonville, Ark.

Mario is a senior, estimated to be about 8 years old. His playful and kitty days are behind him, but he still has a lot of love to give.

Mario loves to snuggle and receive head rubs. If you’re looking for someone to snuggle up with and be a buddy while watching TV or reading, Mario is a perfect fit.

He does have his lively moments but he is really just looking for someone to hangout with.

Mario is ready for adoption and you can come see him at the shelter, located at 210 Prairie Lane Wednesday-Sunday 12-4 p.m.

If you’re interested in setting up a time outside of the provided hours, you can email the shelter at adoptnwa@bestfriends.org.