FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community. This week, we’d like to introduce you to Meatball from the Lester C. Howick Animal Shelter in Fayetteville.

Meatball is a pit mix and weighs about 65 pounds, so he is a big boy. The shelter says he has lots of energy since he is around two years old and is very personable and happy all of the time.

He loves belly rubs and constantly wants attention so if you have the patience and the love to give, he might be a good fit. He also knows how to sit.

Since he is so big, he might not be the best for a household with kids in case he accidentally knocks them over with his energy.

If you’re looking for someone to exert your energy or utilize a backyard you might have, Meatball would be happy to oblige.

The shelter says he is very sweet and loves kisses so if you need someone to love on, stop by the Lester C. Howick Animal Shelter and inquire about adopting Meatball. His adoption is sponsored and he comes vaccinated and chipped