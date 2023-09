FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community, and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Mikey from the Humane Society of the Ozarks.

Mikey is 6 months old. He was pulled from an overcrowded shelter by the Humane Society.

He is very rambunctious and playful and loves other dogs. A home with other young dogs for Mikey to play with would be ideal.

More information on Mikey and how to adopt him can be found here.