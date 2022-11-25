FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We’re hoping to find a sweet dog a “furever” home. This week we’d like to introduce Missy from Washington County Animal Shelter.

Missy is a two-year-old mixed breed who weighs about 55 pounds. The adoption center describes her as shy at first, but that doesn’t stop her curiosity. She likes to explore things around her.

Once she warms ups, it may seem like all she wants to do is cuddle and play, but she does enjoy going on walks.

According to the shelter, she probably would do best in a home with a yard where she can play.

“If she could find someone who would just be willing to spend time with her and play with her and just cuddle up because she is very super affectionate kind of dog,” a shelters spokesperson said.

If you’re interested in Missy, you can meet her at the Washington County Shelter. You can fill out an application in person or online. You can contact the shelter at (479) 695-3450 or email them at ashelter@co.washington.ar.us