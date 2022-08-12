BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Molasses from Best Friends Animal Society in Northwest Arkansas.

Molasses is a mix-breed girl who came to the shelter very skinny but after living with a foster family, gained her weight back and feels great.

Living with a foster family allowed her to be exposed to other dogs and cats, so she has familiarity with other animals and is now with a second foster family, continuing to build her confidence and discipline.

The shelter says she is great with kids and is getting better with cats. Molasses’ personality is still growing so she has lots of room for growth.

If you’re looking to take Molasses home, you can reach out to adoptnwa@bestfriends.org and they will happily set up a meeting for you.

You can also give them a call at 479-310-8569.