Purina Presents: Meet Molly in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding forever homes for animals in our area. This week we are introducing Molly from Big Paws of the Ozarks in Pet of the Week.

Molly is a 9-year-old heeler mix. She’s been in foster care for 317 days. She is the longest resident at Big Paws.

Molly can get nervous at first, but once she’s in a house for a couple of days she will stick to her owner’s side.

She is shy, so it takes her a little bit to get comfortable. She can get along with other dogs, but also wants to be the only dog.

If anyone is interested in Molly, go to Big Paws’ website or check out its Facebook page.

There is an adoption application to fill out on the website. Big Paws can also do a meet and greet so people who are interested can meet Molly.

Big Paws can do a trial run after an application is filled.