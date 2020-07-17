Purina Presents: Meet Morgan in Pet of the Week

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community, and today we’d like to introduce you to a dog in Springdale— meet Morgan in Pet of the Week!

Morgan has been at the Springdale Animal Shelter since Monday, and she’ll be officially available for adoption on Saturday.

Staff at the shelter say she seems to be around 2-years-old and possibly a “husky-ish” mix. They say they’re still getting to know her, but she seems like a very sweet girl, eager to please with lots of energy.

Morgan is very “food-motivated” so she should be easy for someone to train.

Her adoption fee will be sponsored once she is spayed.

Morgan would love to meet you this weekend.

You can learn more about Morgan and the other animals at the Springdale Animal Shelter by clicking here.