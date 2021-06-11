Purina Presents: Meet Moseley in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community so today we’re introducing you to a dog from the Humane Society of the Ozarks.

Meet Moseley in this week’s Purina-sponsored segment Pet of the Week.

Moseley is 8 months old and he’s about 33 pounds. He’s a mixed breed and very sweet, very loving.

He’s a little shy until he gets to know you but he plays very well with dogs. He does need a yard that he can run around with but he gets along great with children, he’s house trained, he’s crate trained.

Not sure about cats but can definitely test that out. Once he gets used to you, he really comes out of his shell, especially if he has another dog that is gonna be able to help him come out of his shell.

He might get up to like 38 pounds. But, he’s just a very, very sweet dog. He just needs a backyard and a forever home.