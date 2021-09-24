Purina Presents: Meet Nacho in Pet of the Week

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community, and today we’re introducing you to a dog from the Humane Society for Animals in Rogers — meet Nacho in Pet of the Week!

Nacho is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier & boxer mix who was abandoned out in rural areas of the county.

She’s a great dog who loves kids and people, going on walks, and car rides. Her only issue is that she can’t be with any other dog.

Nacho will play fetch all day long and loves squeaky toys and stuffed animals.

She won’t ever be able to go to the dog park, but she’d be a great apartment dog, and she’s not rowdy.

Nacho just needs to be by herself, but she’ll be a great companion dog for someone.

For more information on how to adopt Nacho, contact the Humane Society for Animals in Rogers at (479) 636-3703 or visit her PetFinder page.