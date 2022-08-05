FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Nallie from Humane Society of the Ozarks.

Nallie is a two-year-old terrier-mix who comes from the City of Fayetteville Animal Shelter. The shelter says she is great with other dogs and loves people, but not the best with cats.

Nallie just wants to play a little too rough with cats but means well.

She is house trained, potty trained, and crate trained. She is also fully vetted, fully vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed.

If you’re interested in taking Nallie home, applications can be found on the Humane Society of the Ozarks website.