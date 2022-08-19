FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Nibbles from the Washington County Animal Shelter in Fayetteville.

Nibbles is a docile mix and is very sweet. She is three years old, very smart, and motivated for treats. The shelter says she shakes and does other tricks, too.

The shelter says Nibbles has been there for two-three months now. She is really calm so she would be great around small children and other dogs.

She is house-trained but a house with a backyard would likely be best since she is a big girl, weighing around 60-70 pounds.

She also comes spayed and fully vaccinated. Her adoption fee is $65.

If you’re looking to take Nibbles home, call the shelter at 479-695-3450 to set up a meeting.