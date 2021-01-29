Purina Presents: Meet Nigel Thornberry in Pet of the Week

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community, and today we’re introducing you to a dog from the Centerton Animal Shelter — meet Nigel Thornberry in Pet of the Week!

Nigel is a little Red Heeler mix, and he’s around 18 months old. Shelter staff say he knows how to sit and, from what they can tell, he’s pretty well potty trained. He also does well in his kennel and tries not to make a mess.

He’d be great in a home with kids because he’s very playful. As a heeler mix, it’d be better for him to a have a yard or someone active. He just loves to play.

Nigel is already neutered and has his rabies and parvo vaccines, so he’s ready to go home with you.

You can contact the shelter at (479) 795-0078.

