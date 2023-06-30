SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community, and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Nugget with the Springdale Animal Shelter.

Nugget is an eager learner. He can sit and is working to shake and lay down, said Courtney Kremer with the Springdale Animal Shelter.

“We just absolutely adore this dog, and we’re hoping to find him a forever family soon,” Kremer said.

Kremer said that Nugget is great with kids, people other dogs and doesn’t mind cats. His energy will be good for anyone who wants a buddy for walks.

He is microchipped, neutered and housebroken.

“He is a really great dog that has like no vices and no issues, it’s just one of those that for whatever reason he’s been getting overlooked,” Kremer said.