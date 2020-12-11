Purina Presents: Meet Odie in Pet of the Week

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes, and today we have a darling dog for you to meet at the Rogers Animal Shelter — meet Odie in Pet of the Week!

Odie was found abandoned out in rural Benton County.

He’s a male lab with possibly a little bit of basset hound in him. Staff at the shelter say he loves to run and play, and he’d be a great dog for someone who likes to go on the trails.

He’s not a big fan of cats, so, if you have a kitty, Odie’s not the guy for you. He’d make a good apartment dog, but he would be best if he had a big backyard to play in, because he likes to have his ‘zoomies’ every day.

Odie’s full of love and ready to find his forever home. He’s about a year old, neutered, and up-to-date on his rabies vaccinations.

If you’re interested in adopting Odie, call the Rogers Animal Shelter at (479) 636-3703 or click here.