BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Officer Ben of Best Friends Animal Society.

Ben still has his puppy energy, as he is just a year old. He loves people and would be a perfect fit for those who like to run and exercise, said Linda DeBerry with Best Friends Animal Society.

“If you follow us on social media, you may know Ben as Officer Ben because he’s got a little bit of online fame as a dog who escaped the meet and greet rooms in the pet resource owner and ran amok through the center all night,” DeBerry said. “And we caught him on camera wandering through the whole center as if he was a security officer that we have named him our official security officer, and we call him Officer Ben.”

For more information on Ben and the other dogs available, visit their website.