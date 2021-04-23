Purina Presents: Meet Ollie in Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week
CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community. So we’re introducing you to a dog from the Centerton Animal Shelter.

Meet Ollie in Pet of the Week.

Ollie is an 18 month old Belgian Malawa/Shepherd mix.

He’s sweet, and loves people. He can be very energetic and be a little bit much for other dogs.

Ollie would be great for a place with a big backyard, and a very active person, couple, or family. He loves to play with toys.

Ollie has his rabies and Parvo max 5 shots and is neutered.

