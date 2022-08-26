FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community, and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Oreo from Fayetteville Animal Services.

Oreo has been at the shelter for a few weeks now and weighs around 68 pounds. She is very sweet and wants to lie down and be a couch potato.

The shelter says she loves kids and once she gets past the meeting process, she loves to play with other dogs.

She’d also be willing to go on a walk, but the shelter is not so sure about running. She might be convinced if you gave her some practice!

Oreo may be hesitant about cats at first, but the shelter says she’d probably get used to them.

If you’re looking to take Oreo home, visit the shelter’s website and fill out an application or head over to Fayetteville Animal Services at 1640 S Armstrong Ave to pay her a visit.