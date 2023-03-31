BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Owen from Bentonville Animal Services.

Owen is a young adult Bassett mix, said Animal Services Manager Ali O’Neill. He is medium-sized, weighing about 30 pounds.

You will catch him going into the yard and sniffing anything and everything he can O’Neill said it is his favorite activity to do. He is super cuddly after he gets his zoomies out.

Owen is a perfect fit for just about anybody O’Neill said.

“For someone who wants to get out every now and then go walk the trails, but then also wants to come home and cuddle on the couch,” she said.

If you are interested in adopting Owen or want to read more about him visit the website. You can find an application on the little “Adopt Me” button.